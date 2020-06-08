City of Montrose looking at a restaurant voucher program

The City of Montrose is looking at a restaurant voucher program to help families and local businesses.

The city says they want to put funds toward the Montrose Community Foundation, which would give $50 vouchers to families that are struggling during this pandemic.

The vouchers would be good for up to four meals at one restaurant.

The idea is to support local businesses, and people that need food assistance.

Council members have previously talked about using this concept to give out grocery money, but we’re told this plan got more traction.

“It’s a little different than giving grocery gift cards, and there’s other organizations that are already giving some grocery gift cards…and food boxes, produce boxes and things like that. So in a addition to that, it would make the money go a little further, by helping business owners," said Community Engagement Specialist, Bethany Maher.

The council is expected to discuss the idea again at their meeting on June 16th.

