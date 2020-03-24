City Market permits protective gear for employees

City Market is ensuring their communities are protected, healthy and safe.

City Market associates are permitted to wear protective masks and gloves. They continue to enhance daily sanitation practices including cleaning commonly used areas such as cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, food service counters and shelves.

This week, City Market is installing plexiglass partitions at many cash registers, pharmacy counters and Starbucks registers to protect physical distancing. There will also be educational floor decals at checklanes and other counters.

City Market has enacted Emergency Leave Guidelines, allowing paid time off for associates diagnosed with COVID-19 and placed under mandatory quarantine and paid time off for self-isolation.

