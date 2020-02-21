Italy sees virus cases quadruple in day as cluster emerges

CODOGNO, Italy (AP) — Italian authorities say the number of people infected with the new virus from China has more than quadrupled in a day due to an emerging cluster of cases in the country’s north.

Workers wearing protective gears help clean each other's suits after disinfecting as a precaution against the coronavirus at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. South Korea on Friday declared a "special management zone" around a southeastern city where a surging viral outbreak, largely linked to a church in Daegu, threatens to overwhelm the region's health system. (Source: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Many of the new cases represented the first infections in Italy acquired through secondary contagion and brought the country’s total to 17.

The first to fall ill in northern Italy met with someone who had returned from China in January without symptoms. The 38-year-old Italian man is in critical condition.

The man’s wife and a friend also tested positive for the virus. Three patients at the hospital where he went a few days ago and five nurses and doctors acquired the virus as well.

China’s count of new virus cases drops, deaths exceed 2,200

China reported another fall in new virus cases as health officials expressed continued optimism over containment of the outbreak that has caused more than 2,200 deaths but has grown elsewhere.

Containment has been a struggle far from the epicenter in central China.

South Korea’s capital banned street rallies and the government sent help to a city where cases have surged.

Newly reported infections in China have fallen for days, although changes in how health authorities have counted cases have muddied the true trajectory of the epidemic.

China’s count of 889 cases brought its total to 75,465.

World markets slip on renewed fears over virus outbreak

Global stock markets are down after a rise in virus cases in South Korea and other countries refueled investor anxiety about the disease outbreak.

Benchmarks in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney closed down on Friday. Markets in Europe, including London and Frankfurt, were trading lower and Wall Street was expected to dip on the open.

Markets had been gaining on hopes the viral outbreak that began in China might be under control.

Stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data and interest rate cuts by Asian central banks have helped to buoy sentiment. But investors were jarred by South Korea’s report of 52 new cases of the coronavirus.

Israel says cruise passenger flown home from Japan has virus

The Israeli Health Ministry says one of the 11 Israelis who were flown home after being quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan has tested positive for the new virus which emerged in China. It’s the first case to be reported inside Israel.

The Israeli cruise ship passengers, who had all initially tested negative, arrived on a charter plane overnight and were taken to the Sheba Hospital near Tel Aviv, where they will be kept in quarantine.

Virus cases balloon in S. Korea as outbreak shifts, spreads



Schools are shuttered, churches are telling worshipers to stay away and some mass gatherings are banned as South Korea grapples with a ballooning number of cases of a new virus.

The country says 204 people are confirmed infected.

The multiplying caseload shows both the ease with which the illness can spread and how the reverberations of an outbreak centered in China are being felt strongly elsewhere.

South Korea’s prime minister says the country has “entered an emergency phase.”

The new cases are concentrated near the city of Daegu, which has 2.5 million people.

Hundreds of schools due to start a new academic year have delayed reopening.

Globally, more than 76,000 people have been sickened.

Controversial church at center of S Korean outbreak

A church whose leader claims he is an angel of Jesus has become the biggest cluster of viral infections in South Korea.

A total of 110 cases of COVID-19 infections have been found in the southeast city of Daegju and nearby areas since Wednesday.

Of those, about 70% have been linked to a Daegu branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, where two recent services were attended by a previously confirmed patient.

Little is known about the “patient zero" except that the woman in her early 60s had no recent record of overseas travel and was diagnosed with pneumonia last weekend.

Some 1,000 Shincheonji church followers who attended Sunday services with her have been quarantined at their homes while authorities screen them for the virus.

Iran reports more deaths from the new virus

Iran is reporting two more deaths from the new virus that emerged in China and says the fatalities were from among 13 new confirmed cases of the virus in Iran.

The report on Friday by the semiofficial Mehr news agency came as Iranians voted in nationwide parliamentary elections.

After authorities reported two earlier deaths this week, the death toll from COVID-19, the illness caused by virus, stands at four.

So far, 18 cases have been confirmed in Iran, including the four who died.

