Changes made to Memorial Day ceremony at local cemetery

Due to COVID 19, the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado has to make some changes to their traditional Memorial Day Ceremony. But they say Memorial Day is not cancelled.

“We’re not cancelling Memorial Day, that’s for sure, we’re honoring our veterans who fought for our freedom a different way,” says Director Division Vetteran Affairs-West Joanne Iglesias.

Typically large groups of volunteers and family members place flags on gravesites, but because of COVID they aren’t having large gatherings.

“We’re still able to have small groups come out and place flags on gravesites,” Iglesias says.

On Friday, Immediate family members are welcome to come in groups of no more than 10 people to place flags on gravesites, while practicing social distancing.

“The Sunday evening ceremony in person is canceled, however, cemetery staff will be formally lowering the flag and retiring the flag for memorial day,” Iglesias says.

With plans to honor all veterans, regardless of coronavirus.

“Memorial day is a day of reflection to honor the men and women who bravely answered the call of duty and fought for my freedom, and our freedom. It’s very special,” Iglesias says.

Officials say they will be posting a pre-recorded ceremony to their social media platforms.