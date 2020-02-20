'Chain breaking' of new monument trail

A new connection to some of the area’s most sought after adventure lands. Avid biker Sarah Brooks says she’s already tried it out for herself:

“It’s nice to be able to ride up here, do a loop and then head back downtown and not have to worry about driving your car and parking,” says Brooks.

Thursday’s ‘chain breaking’ of the brand new Monument Trail celebrated years of planning and work that’s now completed. This mile and a half trail stretches the entirety of Monument Road, linking bikers and hikers to more trailheads.

“It starts down by the Riverfront, it comes up here to the Lunch Loop trail head,” says Project Manager, Libby Collins, “It also allows a lot of people to get here. Kids can ride their bikes safely,”

The $2.5 million project was covered by mostly by grant dollars. Colorado West Land Trust and the city also did fundraising to bring it to life.

“It’s not always the safest to be riding along Broadway or along Grand Avenue to get to Lunch Loop, so I think it gives people more options,” says Brooks.

The trail offers a flat smooth surface; giving outdoor enthusiasts of all ages and abilities the chance to explore.

“This is a really wonderful area. It’s one of our community’s favorite trailheads,” says Collins.

Collins says the project came out under budget and the city will use that little bit of extra funding to expand the parking lot area, making more room for bike trailers to have a place to park without taking up normal sizes spaces.

Right now the city and Colorado West Land Trust are working on phase two of the project, which is to connect the new Monument trail up to the South Camp trailhead. This is estimated to take a few years to construct.

