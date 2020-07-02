Certain fire pits are not permitted

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) Mesa County entered Stage 1 fires restrictions last week because of the dry heat and wind. With those conditions, fire pits can be dangerous.

A pit that has a permanent structure like a metal, concrete or stone rings are okay. Propane bar-b-que’s and chimineas' are okay to use as well. But here is what isn't allowed.

"Things that have like a rock ring around it or it’s just a hole dug out in the ground, obviously bon-fires and open burning. Because they can get so big and because of the way their embers are allowed to fly. If it were to catch a spark, it’s ability to catch fire and then get out of control is really high," says Ellis Thompson-Ellis, GJFD.

If you plan using any fire pits this holiday weekend, be sure they are at least 15 feet apart from any structures including fences.

 
