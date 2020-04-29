Central high teachers and staff help deliver for Food Bank of the Rockies

Students have been volunteering twice a month to distribute food for the Food Bank of the Rockies. With students now learning remotely, who will deliver it?

Staff and teachers have been able to pick up the slack. They distribute about 10 tons of food twice a month serving about 500 families who sign up. The need is greater now then it has ever been. About 50 to 60 people volunteer in shifts and the distribution will continue through the summer.

“Families sign up and when they come around we put a box of food, as you see in here, a little bit of everything. A big box of 60 or 70 pounds of food for every car that comes up,” said Central High principal Lance Sellden.

You have to register to get on the distribution list. Go to the Central High School web site for more details.