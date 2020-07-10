Central High School graduation-- one graduate headed to Harvard

Central High School held their graduation this morning at Suplizio field after much anticipation.

We talked with a graduate going to Harvard University this fall.

Central High School 2020 graduate, Johneth Price dedicated herself to advocating for politics, and social and human rights issues.

With both the norovirus and now the coronavirus impacting her senior year, she will continue to face adversity as she moves to the dorms and takes classes online.

She says those things may have been what got her into Harvard, but they're also things that will continue to motivate her throughout her future.

"I think in general, I'm most passionate about making sure we have a world in which everyone is able to have equal access to the essential things they need,” says Price.

Each graduate was placed 6 feet apart during the ceremony and could bring four guests but, that didn't stop a few people from watching outside the stadium.

325 graduates attended the ceremony today.

