Car hits crowd at Carnival in German town; dozens injured

German police say a man intentionally drove a car into a crowd of people watching a Carnival procession in a small central town, injuring around 30 including children.

Prosecutors say the driver was arrested at the scene of the crash in Volkmarsen, about 175 miles southwest of Berlin.

The 29-year-old, a German citizen who lived locally, is being investigated on suspicion of attempted homicide.

Some of the injuries in Monday’s crash were said to be life-threatening.

Prosecutors couldn’t immediately comment on the suspect’s motive, saying they are “exploring all avenues.”

The crash came amid the height of Germany’s celebration of Carnival.

