Camping at Colorado State Parks and State Wildlife Areas will remain closed until further notice

Camping at all Colorado State Parks and Wildlife (CPW) areas will remain closed in order to help stop the spread of coronavirus, the agency says.

CPW says they are working with federal and local partners to determine a timeline for opening up camping to the public again.

Until CPW can workout safety protocols and specific social distancing guidelines in campgrounds they will remain closed.

CPW also says park trail closures due to visitation and crowding will be reported on the Colorado Trail Explorer app and CPW website.

CPW is encouraging all Colorado residents to use their local trails and parks, and adhere to all the social distancing guidelines and limit travel.

