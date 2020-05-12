Campground open at Highline Lake, sites reserved through the month

Around this time last week, CPW had said they were going to keep all campgrounds closed for the time being for coronavirus concerns, but Governor Polis announced yesterday that camping in Colorado state parks can start up again today.

Over at Highline Lake, they are operating their campground at 50% of its usual capacity, meaning about 17 sites can be used, but they are only taking reservations for those sites.

They are also enforcing social distancing, and encouraging campers to not congregate near restroom facilities or showers.

"The sites aren't our issue, there is plenty of distance between sites...we are also putting up social distancing signs up on our restroom facilities because that's going to be the place that people congregate,” said Park Manger, Alan Martinez.

Staff at Highline Lake say they are booked out for at least the next month, but they plan to have their campground fully open by May 19th.

