Cameo Shooting and Education Complex hosts Steel Challenge

It got pretty loud over at the Cameo Shooting and Education Complex for the Steel Challenge monthly match.

"You shoot five steel plates, five different times and they keep the four fastest runs, and then that total time is your time for that stage,” says Russ Hassinger, Vice President of Action Pistol Group.

There is a total of eight stages set up the exact same way with the same targets.

Pistol calibers and not-so-stiff targets are the used so the bullets don't ricochet.

Today there was five groups of about seven people, with the youngest participant being just 11 years old.

The next match takes place on August 2nd.

