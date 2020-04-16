CSP reminds drivers to obey laws on the road

Colorado State Patrol has been seeing more issues with bad driving behavior during the pandemic.

The roads are seeing less traffic. With less traffic, CSP is trying to remind those on the roads that they are still out there and they will enforce the law.

With the governor's stay-at-home order, there definitely aren't as many cars and trucks out on the roadways but that doesn't mean Colorado State Patrol isn't enforcing the law.

"Look, the State Patrol are out there. We are doing our job," said Colorado State trooper Chris Wright.

It may seem like there isn't as much enforcement, but that is because there are fewer cars on the road.

"We are only 16 days into April. Statewide, we have written 1,500 tickets and arrested over 125 people," Wright said.

The wide open road doesn't mean you can put the pedal to the metal.

"We've noticed some higher speeds on tickets that we have written," said Wright. "Vehicles on the roadway are exceeding speed limits at a higher rate. Just because the lane is wide open in front of you because there is less traffic because people are abiding by the rules, it doesn't mean you need to speed up and see how fast that car will get there."

The tickets given out are not just for high speed.

"The seatbelt is a very important safety feature of your vehicle and keeps us all safe and we are finding out people aren't using those as much anymore either," said Wright.

There have been two fatal accidents in the last week including one on the Grand Mesa Thursday morning. Drivers should be alert when on the road and continue to monitor weather conditions for any travels.

"Just slow down," Wright said. "It's the same all year round. Whether it's the winter time or bad spring time weather with the tsunami rains, slow down. You are going to get to where you need to go so take your time and get there in one piece."

Colorado State Patrol says to buckle up, go the speed limit, and follow the traffic regulations.