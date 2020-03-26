CPW closes all campgrounds at state parks

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) closed all playgrounds, campgrounds and camping facilities (including yurts and cabins) at Colorado's state parks effective Thursday, March 26 until further notice. This is in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19. All campers were notified to vacate immediately and those that have reservations will be contacted on how to get a refund or change their reservation.

Non-campground outdoor areas of parks, including trails, boat ramps, marinas, and shorelines remain open. However, CPW managers may close areas that do not allow for social distancing. This could include picnic areas, fishing piers, and other more concentrated recreation areas and will be determined by location. CPW encourages people to take local and state stay-at-home orders seriously, and limit travel time wherever possible, even for approved recreation.