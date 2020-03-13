COVID-19 cases in Colorado up to 72 on Friday

The number of COVID-19 cases in Colorado is now up to 72, according to the latest numbers from Governor Jared Polis.

Of the presumptive positive cases, eight people are hospitalized and three are in critical condition.

The positive cases are considered presumptive because the CDC still needs to confirm the state results.

The state health department says about 600 people have been tested.

Governor Polis says there are likely hundreds of people, if not thousands, in Colorado who have coronavirus and either have tests pending or have not been tested. However, more than 80% of the people who get the virus are able to recover on their own.

As of Friday, there are no confirmed positive cases in Mesa or Montrose Counties. Montrose County officials say three tests have been given in the county.

Mesa County Public Health is unable to release specific numbers about how many people have been tested in Mesa County. They tell us the tests are being tracked at a statewide level in order to protect patient confidentiality.

The state has activated the National Guard to help with testing around the state.

Governor Polis says state officials are doing everything they can, but wants to remind people to stay home if they feel sick, wash hands frequently with soap for 20 seconds and do not shake hands with people.

During a news conference on Friday, Governor Polis said, "we are in this together, and are going to get through this together."

He stressed that awareness is key, but do not panic.

Here is a breakdown of positive cases by county:

Adams: 3

Arapahoe County: 7

Denver County: 13

Douglas County: 3

Eagle County: 14

El Paso County: 2

Gunnison County: 3

Jefferson County: 6

Larimer County: 1

Pitkin County: 1

Pueblo: 1

Summit County: 2

Weld: 2

Out of state visitors - 14 (Currently located in these counties:)

Pitkin - 9

Eagle - 2

Routt - 1

Waiting on information - 2

According to the state health department, the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you have symptoms, call your health care provider for guidance about being tested.

People who have general questions about coronavirus can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687. You can also visit the CDC's website for more information about best practices and the latest travel information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.