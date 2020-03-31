COVID-19 blood testing in San Miguel County

Officials in San Miguel County are offering COVID-19 testing to every person within the county lines through blood testing.

A company called United Biomedical is doing the testing, and two of the CEO’s currently live in Telluride.

County officials say this new type of testing looks for COVID-19 antibodies in the blood, or proteins made by someone’s immune system to fight bacteria and viruses.

The goal is to try to test all 8,000 residents in the county twice, and 14 days apart.

No one is being forced to take the test, but it has a turnaround time of about 48 hours, compared to the traditional swab testing for COVID-19, which can take several days.

Health officials with the county say this is only for San Miguel county residents, and anyone that lives outside of county lines will be asked to leave.

So far, only one positive case in the county.