COVID-19 outbreak at Montrose store

Public health officials say Carniceria Sonora Meat Market has been confirmed as an outbreak site.

It's near North 1st Street and Cascade Avenue. It's unknown how many people who worked there caught the virus, and when we drove by there today, it looked like the shop was closed. This is now the fourth outbreak site in Montrose County since early April.

"Montrose County Public health has been working with the team at the location to close down for a few days, they were doing a deep cleaning. Public health officials were there to advise on the process, and do appropriate screenings, and made sure there was appropriate PPE."

We're told it's up to the owner of the business to decide if and when the store will open back up.