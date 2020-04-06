COTREX App: discover local trails and closures

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has launched a new trail closure tracking feature on the Colorado trail explorer (COTREX) app.

COTREX is monitoring trail-related COVID-19 closures across Colorado on a daily basis.

Closures and alerts are now visually represented with symbols on the COTREX map when viewing details about a trail, trailhead or visitor center.

CPW understands how important our physical and mental health is during these trying times.

However, staying close to home and limiting travel for recreation is essential to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our state.

CPW encourages all Coloradans to stay close to home and use local trails and parks for outdoor recreation.

To find trails, closures , and new outdoor recreation opportunities use the free COTREX app.