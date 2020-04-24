CMU will hold two graduation ceremonies

CMU is continuing their spring semester online through May 14 because of COVID-19. But graduation is approaching and CMU officials have come up with a potential date for an in-person graduation ceremony.

CMU will have two ceremonies, one virtual and one in-person. Each graduate will be given the option to choose either, both or none at all. Virtually, each senior must submit a video of themselves that will air virtually in homage to walking across the stage.

"August first is an aspirational date. A lot of that depends on the pandemic. These are different times. This is something people haven't been through before. We want to make sure students have the maximum flexibility. There's been a commitment to overcome any challenges we have to, to make sure every student is able to celebrate their graduation," says David Ludlam, Spokesperson of CMU.

The virtual ceremony will be May 16 at 9:30 am and will be streamed on Facebook. The in-person ceremony is tentatively August first. Details for the in-person ceremony are still being planned.

