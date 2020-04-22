CMU taking coronavirus journal entries

A librarian at CMU is working to document the pandemic from the community’s perspective.

Amber D’Ambrosio is an archives librarian, and she is taking in journal entries from anyone in the community on their experiences during this COVID-19 pandemic.

However, she says students at Bookcliff Middle School have been given an assignment to do this, and this summer, they will give their journal entries to the university to publish.

Amber says this will help document different perspectives of the pandemic for generations to come.

“This is an opportunity to get a perspective on what is happening in the community, especially from young teenagers who are probably experiencing it very differently, than adults are. And hopefully then it will inform the future education of students at CMU,” D'Ambrosio said.

If the university gets permission to publish the entries online, they could be published sometime within the next year.

