CMU students volunteer during COVID-19 epidemic

Many volunteers in the Grand Valley are over 60 years old, which puts them and others at risk for COVID-19.

With many older volunteers being turned away, hospitals and call centers are needing to fill that gap.

Volunteers are needed now more than ever in call centers and hospitals, and there's no better way for healthcare student's to learn than by getting involved.

CMU put a call to action in, to have students replace those volunteers.

Out of the 126 volunteers, only nine are faculty and staff members, the rest are all students.

"I am in the nursing program right now and obviously since I can't be in the hospital I think it's a really good way of me to get patient communication skills because a lot of people calling in are scared or anxious and it's a really good way to be there so they have someone to talk to." Says Amber Donahue, BSN Student.

With classes being moved online, the opportunity to volunteer offers a teaching moment for students, especially those in the nursing program and health sciences.