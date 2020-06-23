CMU students hopeful after Supreme Court decides to keep DACA program

It’s not permanent, but it’s a decision that will stick for now. The U.S. The Supreme Court decided to keep the DACA program that supports immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children.

CMU students, who have been vocal about DACA say it’s a sign of hope, but there’s work that still needs to be done.

“Wherever they are, wherever their community is, that’s their home, that’s where they were raised, that’s where they’re making their lives,” CMU Student Jasmin Tellez says.

Mesa County Republicans say they stand behind President Trump’s original decision to end DACA.

“The kids did not volunteer for this, but the republican party is the party of law & order and so we continue to stand on that side,” Volunteer Mesa County Republicans Karen Kulp says.

The DACA policy was put into place by former president Barack Obama in 2015. The program supports over 600,000 immigrants.

