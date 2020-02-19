CMU gets green light from city to build indoor golf facility at Lincoln Park

The men’s and women’s golf teams at CMU could be teeing-up in a whole new space. On Wednesday night city council gave them the green light to build an indoor facility at the Lincoln Park course that would allow athletes to practice year round.

“They were looking at different locations. Bookcliff Country Club, Tiara Rado Golf Course and Lincoln Park, and Lincoln Park is a natural fit just because of the proximity to CMU,” says General Services Director for the city, Jay Valentine.

Looking to go near the current driving range, the building would feature three practice bays. Two of the bays will be solely for athletes, the other one for community use. According to the city it will come out to a 50 x 50 sq. ft. structure

“[They] will be heated. They’ll have garage doors, so in the winter time you open up the garage doors and you hit from inside the bay out to the driving range,” says Valentine.

It will also give student athletes a locker room space of their own.

“Have a place to meet for practice, relax and do homework even,” says Valentine.

City council approved the Memorandum of Understanding for the golf facility. The next step for the structure will be the design and architectural phase.

The city would lease the property to the University, while CMU is responsible for the funding. According to the city, CMU is fundraising for this project.

No decisions have been made yet on whether people will have to pay to use the public bay.

The goal is to have this project finished and built by the fall.

