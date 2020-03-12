CHSAA decides to suspend spring sports, activities

Spring sports and activities at high schools across Colorado have been suspended amid concerns of COVID-19.

The Colorado High School Activities Association commissioner made the announcement on Thursday.

The suspension, which includes practices and competition for the 2020 spring sports season, begins Friday, March 13th. It will continue through April 6th.

According to the CHSAA commissioner, the suspension also includes the state speech tournament.

The decision comes after a digital conference of more than 50 administrators from across the state.

CHSAA says they will continue to monitor the situation to determine when, or if, the spring season will resume.

