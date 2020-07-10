CDOT to make improvements to Highway 340

CDOT is preparing to make improvements to Highway 340, so that bikes and those who walk along it can feel more safe.

They are working on shoulder improvements.

They say the section of Highway 340 between Mile Marker 6 and Independence Drive does not have a wider space for bikers and walkers to use.

For people planning to travel in that direction, they should prepare to add up to 10 extra minutes to their travel time. For those on bikes, officials recommend taking a detour down South Broadway.

"We don't think there's going to be very many traffic impacts, but it's good to make sure just in case, especially if you're heading to work,” says CDOT Region 3 Elise Thatcher.

The project is expected to be done by the end of August.