CDOT suspends Bustang and Outrider Service

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is suspending its Bustang and Outrider bus service between cities throughout the state. This goes into effect March 29 through April 11. There will then be an evaluation as guidance or gubernatorial orders change.

The suspension is meant to reduce intercity travel. CDOT urges all travelers to stay at home whenever possible, limiting all travel as defined under the statewide Stay-At-Home order. Avoiding travel between cities and regions is an important part of limiting the spread of COVID-19 between different communities.

Governor Polis has specifically urged Coloradans to keep close to home when engaging in limited critical activities allowed under the Stay-At-Home order.

“We must do everything we can right now to limit the spread of COVID-19,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Minimizing travel between communities is one important piece of our fight against this virus, and so we are suspending our intercity bus service. Please stay at home whenever possible and comply with the governor’s Stay-At-Home order in full.”

The suspension of these intercity services is different than the local transit services that continue to provide essential trips in communities throughout Colorado.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/coloradodot or www.codot.gov