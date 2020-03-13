CDOT announces transparency and accountability measures

CDOT is trying to be more transparent about where they are spending their dollars.

Today they announced a plan on how they will keep community members in the loop of their projects.

They say they plan on doing this by keeping more detailed tracking of their budgets, and keeping the public informed on project timelines through public reports.

"We all are going to be watching very closely as these new responsibilities come in place, but our policies are always that the taxpayers money is important and that it's used effectively,” says Transportation Commissioner Kathy Hall.

