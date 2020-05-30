Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado. For a worldwide and country by country breakdown, click here.

COLORADO BREAKDOWN:

Confirmed cases: 26,098 (25,121 yesterday)

Patients being hospitalized: 4,333 (4,254 yesterday)

Number of counties: 60

Number of people tested: 178,196 (166,596 yesterday)

Number of deaths among cases: 1,443 (1,421 yesterday)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,181

CASES BY COUNTY:

Adams: 3,224

Alamosa: 74

Arapahoe: 4,353

Archuleta: 8

Baca: 12

Bent: 2

Boulder: 974

Broomfield: 236

Chaffee: 72

Cheyenne: 5

Clear Creek: 16

Conejos: 1

Costilla: 6

Crowley: 64

Custer: 2

Delta: 69

Denver: 5,690

Douglas: 715

Eagle: 587

El Paso: 1,717

Elbert: 52

Fremont: 26

Garfield: 138

Gilpin: 3

Grand: 14

Gunnison: 177

Hinsdale: 3

Huerfano: 3

Jefferson: 2,196

Kit Carson: 26

La Plata: 80

Lake: 29

Larimer: 576

Las Animas: 5

Lincoln: 3

Logan: 602

Mesa: 54

Mineral: 2

Moffat: 7

Montezuma: 43

Montrose: 169

Morgan: 628

Otero: 18

Ouray: 8

Park: 23

Phillips: 13

Pitkin: 58

Prowers: 13

Pueblo: 289

Rio Blanco: 1

Rio Grande: 23

Routt: 61

Saguache: 79

San Juan: 1

San Miguel: 23

Summit: 224

Teller: 32

Washington: 40

Weld: 2,480

Yuma: 35

International: 14

DEATHS BY COUNTY:

- Adams: 120

- Alamosa: 2

- Arapahoe: 305

- Boulder: 64

- Broomfield: 26

- Chaffee: 19

- Clear Creek: 1

- Crowley: 1

- Delta: 1

- Denver: 327

- Douglas: 45

- Eagle: 8

- El Paso: 88

- Elbert: 2

- Garfield: 2

- Gunnison: 6

- Jefferson: 171

- Kit Carson: 3

- La Plata: 1

- Larimer: 27

- Logan: 3

- Montezuma: 3

- Montrose: 12

- Morgan: 45

- Otero: 1

- Ouray: 1

- Pitkin: 2

- Pueblo: 16

- Routt: 6

- Summit: 1

- Teller: 2

- Weld: 131

Symptoms of COVID-19

- Cough

- Fever

- Shortness of breath

- New loss of taste or smell

- Muscle pain

- Sore throat

- Headache

- Repeated shaking with chills

We will update this article daily.

To help stop the spread of illnesses, the CDC recommends people stay home when they are sick, and avoid contact with others who might be sick. They also encourage people to wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If you believe you have symptoms or might have been exposed, call your health care provider for guidance about being tested.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the best thing people can do is stay informed and take everyday actions to protect themselves and their family.

If you have questions about COVID-19, you can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911.

You can also visit the state public health web page at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus or the CDC's website at.https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html