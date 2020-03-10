Boat ramp project starts this week

Boaters and floaters will soon see an upgrade to a popular hangout spot.

The boat ramp at the Fruita section of the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park will be going under construction starting this Thursday.

The ramp will be expanded to create two separate ramps: one for power boaters and the other will be for rafters. Each ramp will be designed differently to better fit boaters and rafters needs.

This means that starting Thursday the ramp will be closed and boaters will not be able to pull out or pull in at the Fruita section. Access to the south parking lot and the southeast portion of the walking trail will also be closed. In the meantime you will need to use Connected Lakes or the Loma access point.

"The raft ramp that exists is kinda tricky to get rafts in and out because it drops right into the current. So this will give us an opportunity to adjust that a little bit, and make it easier for rafters to use, but also building that powerboat access ramp which will keep those two groups separated and make it much easier for both," says Randy Hampton with CPW.

Depending on the weather, spring runoff or other factors, the project could take anywhere from a few weeks to a maximum of a couple months.