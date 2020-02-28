Big game application period begins Sunday

Hunters can begin submitting their applications for a big game hunting license on March 1.

This season, there are a few changes with some of the licenses. The price for most licenses have gone up by about one percent, but the price of bear licenses have actually gone. This fluctuation in pricing is due to the Future Generations Act of 2018 which allows Colorado Parks and Wildlife to adjust prices to keep up with the cost of inflation. The period to submit your application for a big game license begins March 1 and will end April 7 at 8:00 P.M. In previous years, it ended at midnight.

Another change this season, small game and fishing licenses are now going to be valid for longer.

"One of the big changes is we have a 13-month license process. Now our licenses, our small game and fishing licenses will be valid for 13 months," said Kirk Oldham, Area Wildlife Manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

In order to apply for a big game license, you need to purchase a qualifying license. Hunting and fishing without one is illegal and will lead to fines and suspensions.