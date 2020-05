Berna B’s Restaurant is closed for a couple days after a fire breaks out late Thursday night.

The Grand Junction Fire and Grand Junction police department responded around 9 p.m. at 29 road and Patterson.

Smoke was seen coming from the building, our crew on scene says the fire wasn’t big.

There is an investigation underway, but we’re told they found a hotspot in the wall.

A contractor or electrician will be there today to look into it.

We are told no one was hurt.