Be aware of COVID-19 scams

In the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, there are crooks out there trying to profit off of people’s fears and take their money.

A concerned citizen got an e-mail that appeared suspicious so she sent it to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

The email appears to be from the Mesa County Sheriff’s office.

It says:

“Good Morning (citizen,)

under new and drastic laws, we as citizens are required to stay home in order to protect those who have a weakened immune system. We have been tracking your non-essential trips and we do believe that it is appropriate to issue you a $1,000 fine. Due to your unwillingness to follow rules, your stimulus check has now been denied. Governor Polis has placed restrictions on Colorado in order to protect those who may have a compromised immune system. Only those who have followed the order will be issued the stimulus check. The fine has been mailed to your home address and must be paid by the time you attend court. Court dates will be scheduled as soon as the stay at home order has been lifted. Once the court date has been scheduled, you will receive the information via mail. Stay safe and please stay home.

Thank you,

MESA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE"

The sheriff’s office says to avoid any e-mail asking for money.

If you have any questions you can contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s office.