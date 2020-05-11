Bananas Fun Park reopens with Safety Guidelines

Bananas Fun Park, a family-owned business, reopened on May 4, 2020 after being closed because of COVID-19.

Bananas Fun Park says their guests’ safety and wellness is important and has implemented new practices and guidelines to ensure the park is clean and comply to CDC guidelines. Owner, Chris Burns says there was a tremendous amount of thought and care into how and when to reopen the park.

“At Bananas Fun Park, we employ 70 employees, and reopening allows us to keep these members of our community employed and working, which in turn allows them to feed themselves and their families and pay their bills,” he said. “Reopening also allows us to help the local economy safely recover as quickly as possible. As you well know, sales tax funds helps fund Grand Junction’s schools, roads and other critically important infrastructure.

New safety practices include sanitizing the entire facility and limiting capacity to 30%.

- Newly installed hand-sanitizing stations at facility and attraction entrances and exits

- Providing masks to employees to wear

- Practicing social distancing throughout the park, including lines for the attraction

- Encouraging guests and employees to wash their hands frequently

- Sanitizing high touch areas in between visitor use

- Installing health and hygiene reminders throughout the park

Bananas’ owners respectfully ask guests to please sanitize their hands before entering the facility as well as before riding attractions and again when exiting an attraction. Guests are advised to pay attention to posted signage and to keep a six-foot distance from other guests. Guests who are experiencing any cold or flu symptoms are asked to wait to visit until they are 100% healthy.

“We are thrilled that children and families love to visit Bananas and we truly want nothing more than to continue to be a safe, fun place for people to spend time. We’ve always thought of our guests as family, which is why we’ve taken every step we can to help protect you. That being said, if you don’t feel comfortable visiting yet, we respect that 100 percent and we look forward to welcoming you again in the future,” said Chris Burns, owner of Bananas Fun Park.

