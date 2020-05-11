Bananas Fun Park Reopens with New Safety Precautions

Banana's fun park reopened a couple weeks ago but say since then, have added extra safety precautions in.

They say they've installed sanitizing stations, require employees to wear masks, practice social distancing and have posted hygiene reminders throughout the park. They're also limiting capacity to 30 percent.

The outdoor area which includes their water park, go-carts, and bumper-boats are all open, but the indoor arcade is closed-- which they hope to reopen when safe since it's the park's biggest money maker.