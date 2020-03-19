Bakers Boutique offers pastry decorating kits for kids

If you're looking for more fun ideas to keep your kids busy at home, you can try pastry decorating.

The Bakers Boutique at Canyon View Park is offering kits to take home for kids to decorate their own cupcakes. There's an assortment of themes to choose from like space, sports, farm animals and flowers. Each kit costs $15.00 and you can choose from cupcakes, cookies or a combination. They also offer kids lunches for $5.00.

"We thought it would be fun to do kits for kids while they're sitting at home while school's out. Everybody's loved it. It's fun for them to do and people have sent us pictures of funny little thing their kids working on them” says Bakers Boutique owner, Callie Ash.

To place an order, just give them at (970) 241-0033. They are available for delivery and take custom orders as well as coffee and scones.

