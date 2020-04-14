Baby supplies sent to Food Bank of the Rockies

A Western Slope food bank just got a big shipment of baby products ready to send out.

Colorado recently got a 3- million dollar delivery of infant supplies from FEMA, and Food Bank of the Rockies in Palisade was on the list of recipients.

Officials there say hundreds cases of things like baby formula and diapers came in at the start of this week.

The food bank will be distributing the supplies to seven western slope counties, and we're told the biggest demand is coming from rural areas.

"These are high demand items, mostly because of supply issues, but also because those are expensive items, and so for families that are struggling, that's going to be a hard item for families to purchase during this time," said Sue Ellen Rodwick, from Food Bank of the Rockies.

The food bank plans to start sending out those baby products starting April 15th.

