BREAKING: State confirms first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Colorado

Governor Polis tweeted momentarily ago that they have just learned of the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says that the man is an out-of-state visitor and was visiting Summit County.

They say that the man is now in isolation in the Denver Metro area, and are working on figuring out who the man has been in contact with recently.

#BREAKING: We have learned of the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Colorado.



We are diligently managing this situation and will be holding a press conference to update Coloradans with the latest at 4:45. You can watch it live on my Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/D75zji8RBx — Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 5, 2020

“We are hopeful that the patient will have a swift recovery,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.