BREAKING: Second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Montrose County

On Monday evening, Montrose County Public Health confirmed the second case of COVID-19 in Montrose County.

The individual is a 35-year old male and is currently in quarantine at his residence. The individual unveiled he had spent time in Crested Butte.

In a statement, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator & Communicable Specialist, Lisa Gallegos says "Testing has been delayed and we expect to see results in clusters- which is why today's numbers on negative tests have also increased. We are continuing to work with Montrose Memorial Hospital and the CDPHE to provide additional testing for our area."

