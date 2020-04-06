BREAKING: Governor Jared Polis extends Stay-At-Home Order

Governor Jared Polis has extended the Stay-At-Home order through April 26, 2020.

“We are beginning to see the impact of the actions we have taken so far, but I can’t stress enough the importance of staying home during these next few weeks,” said Governor Jared Polis. “We have to keep this up for a little while longer in order to return to a level of normalcy in our economy and our society. Right now we need to dig deep into our souls to muster the resolve, the courage, the fortitude to carry on and do our patriotic duty as

generations have done before.”

Colorado is beginning to see the impacts of the social distancing. The state has seen a 60% reduction in traffic on Colorado roads since the beginning of March and is beginning to see the effects of the stay at home Executive Order. When this virus began, the number of cases was doubling every 1.5 days, now it’s doubling every six days, meaning the spread of the virus is beginning to slow.

Governor Polis says he is hopeful it can end several days before the national goal of April 30th. He emphasizes the importance of staying home whenever possible to stop the spread and wear a mask when you do go out.