Authorities Investigate Arson in North Grand Junction

The series of suspicious fires that broke out near 26 and G road yesterday are now being investigated as arson.

The Grand Junction Police and Fire Departments and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office are working together to follow-up on any leads.

Among the Grand Junction, Palisade, Clifton, and Lower Valley fire departments, a firefighting helicopter from Rifle was also present.

We're told the person on a bike who they thought might be connected to the fires was contacted and is not involved.

“We want to remind the community that if you have security footage or doorbell footage from your security cameras on your residence and you see anything suspicious to please give us a call,” says Callie Berkson, Public Information Coordinator, Grand Junction Police Department

Police are encouraging anyone with suspicious security footage in the area to give them a call at 970-549-5200.

