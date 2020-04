Mesa County Sheriff’s office is searching for a missing woman.

66-year-old Debra Bonzek was reported missing from the 33-hundred block of C ½ road.

Debra Bonzek was last seen Saturday (April 11th) around 10:30 p.m. wearing a blue sweater and blue sweat pants.

Bonzek is 5’2 and we’re told she is bald now, unlike the picture above.

If you have seen this woman, please reach out to Sheriff’s deputies and Mesa County search and rescue’s K-9 unit. Call 9-1-1 if you see her.