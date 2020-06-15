Assisted living facility residents remain in isolation

The coronavirus has slowly started to open things back up in that valley…. But there's one community that’s been at a standstill.

Residents at assisted living facilities are still in isolation amid the pandemic.

Governor Polis announced a state initiative called "lifeline pass,” a project aimed at allowing visitors who test negative for coronavirus back into nursing homes to visit their loved ones.

"I believe the governor has been doing the best that he can with the information that he has and I know that his number one interest is going to be to protect our elderly,” says Sarah Winnefeld, executive director, Cappella of Grand Junction Assisted Living Facility.

Residents at Cappella aren't just isolated from family, but they’re also separated from other residents too.