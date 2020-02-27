Arc Thrift Store ribbon cutting

Arc Thrift Store in the Eastgate Shopping Center opened this week, and they had their ribbon cutting on Feb. 27.

The store has brought over 60 jobs to town.

But, the thrift store does much more than sell second-hand clothes, some of their funding goes to programs that support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"And I’'ve always been trying to defy my intellectual disability which is a traumatic brain injuries, and it has not worked out until i found the arc thrift stores,” Ambassador Arc Thrift Store Amber.

On Saturday, Feb. 29, Arc Thrift Store will continue to celebrate with a 50 percent off sale.

