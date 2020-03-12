Annual fundraiser rescheduled amid coronavirus concerns

MarillacHealth has decided to postpone its major fundraiser, Edesia, until next year.

This year's event, "Hooray for Hollywood," was scheduled for April 5th at Wine County Inn, but is now being pushed back until April 11, 2021.

Organizers say they are focused on preventing the further spread of COVID-19.

According to MarillacHealth, the annual event is an opportunity for people in the community to enjoy local wines and food while supporting the work the health center provides to local communities.

MarillacHealth and Wine Country Inn will be contacting sponsors, vendors and guests who have already purchased tickets. We're told there will be options for refunds or vouchers for next year.

In a statement released by MarillacHealth, CEO Kay Ramachandran says, "We thank all of our patrons and know that you will support us in our efforts in keeping our community well and healthy. MarillacHealth is a Community Health Center who puts the community first when it comes to wellness and living life to one's best potential."

For more information, you can contact MarillacHealth at 970-298-2234.

