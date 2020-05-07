Ambulance Call Numbers Significantly Differ From Last Year's

Compared to this time last year-- local 911 calls are significantly lower-- in almost all categories... except for one.

"When we dig a little bit deeper, what we actually find is our most serious medical calls, which are our advanced life-support transports to the hospital are way up. It's all the other calls that are really really down,” said Ellis Thompson-Ellis, Grand Junction Fire Department Community Outreach Specialist.

They've seen a ten percent increase in the volume of very critical calls and have experienced over 400 suspected Covid-19 calls since mid-march.

Like many first responders around the country, they've also experienced a shortage of personal protective equipment…

"We're at a point now where we do have enough, and we're working with hospitals to reuse and sterilize what we can and make it last as long as we can."

Though they will be wearing a mask to every call… full protective gear will only be worn for suspected covid cases. For less serious calls, folks needing help may be asked to meet emergency crews outside.

"And so for all of this to work, we need everyone to do their part."

