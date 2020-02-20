Alex Epstein speaks at CMU

Thursday night, an energy theorist spoke to students at CMU about why he argues that the use of fossil fuels does significantly more good than harm.

Alex Epstein is the New York Times bestselling author of "The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels". Epstein has made waves for his advocacy for the use of fossil fuels like coal and natural gas. In 2014, Epstein publicly supported the Keystone Pipeline. He also challenges the belief that fossil fuels harm human life.

He spoke to students and community members about his stance and reasoning behind it.

"Innovations in science, technology, medicine: those were only possible because we had low-cost reliable energy from fossil fuels. Places that don't have low-cost reliable energy have very little time to spend on mental labor like medicine, like innovation, like all the things that lead to progress. So that's why I connect fossil fuel use to every benefit we enjoy in life, not just the lights being on or our car being where we want it to be, although those are important as well," says Epstein.