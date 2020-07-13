Air conditioning and cooling companies are staying busy during the heat

Rising temperatures can mean big problems for some facing air conditioning and cooling problems.

We spoke with Avalanche, a local heating and air conditioning business that tells us the hundred degree weather has been keeping them busy.

Some important things to check up on are the air filter and the cleanliness of an outdoor system… things like cotton can kill the unit.

It's also best to try and let it your cooler self-ventilate for an hour or two without the pump going to avoid over-saturation.

"Maintenance is always key to a system lasting a long time, and things don't fix themselves-- so if a small problem pops up, don't ignore it-- it's going to turn into a big problem,” says Matt Peiffer, owner of Avalanche Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing.

The owner tells us in this weather, your cooling unit is likely working overtime to try and keep up with the heat.

