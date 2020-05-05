After reopening on Monday, Mesa Mall will close indefinitely

Mesa Mall will be closed until further notice after being open for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mesa Mall put out this post on their Facebook page:

"While Mesa Mall reopened on May 4, the town center will not open on May 5 and will remain closed until further notice to comply with the Governor’s amended order in the continued need to address COVID-19. We are inspired by the resilience of our community and we look forward to safely welcoming back our guests, retailers and employees soon. Please follow us on Facebook or Instagram @shopmesamall for the most up-to-date information."