Afghan peace deal hits first snag over prisoner releases

Afghanistan’s president says he will not free thousands of Taliban prisoners ahead of all-Afghan power-sharing talks set for next week, publicly disagreeing with a timetable laid out just a day earlier in a U.S.-Taliban peace deal.

U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, left, and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban group's top political leader, shake hands after signing a peace agreement between Taliban and U.S. officials in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Hussein Sayed)

President Ashraf Ghani’s comments point to the first hitch in implementing the fragile deal, which is aimed at ending America’s longest war and getting rival Afghan factions to agree on their country’s future.

Qatar’s foreign minister tells The Associated Press in an interview that a prisoner swap is an important confidence-building measure.

The United States and the Taliban signed a peace agreement Saturday aimed at ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan. The signing could help President Donald Trump fulfill a key campaign promise to extract America from its “endless wars.”

Under the agreement, the U.S. will begin withdrawing thousands of troops in exchange for Taliban commitments to prevent Afghanistan from being a launchpad for terrorist attacks.

If the Taliban meet their commitments, all U.S. troops would leave in 14 months.

