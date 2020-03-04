A Colorado realtor has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison for holding three men hostage at gunpoint and repeatedly threatening to kill them.

The Aspen Times reported 34-year-old Brolin McConnell was sentenced Monday for using two handguns to hold three young men on the Independence Pass mountain trail near Aspen in July 2015.

McConnell pleaded guilty in December to criminal attempt to commit first-degree kidnapping and felony menacing and faced between eight and 20 years in prison.

McConnell’s lawyer told a judge that his client suffered from mental health issues.